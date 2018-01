The police said that it is the case of suicide. (Representational Image)

A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Kochi by hanging, police said today.Additional Sub Inspector PM Thomas was found hanging at the Kadavanthara police station premises this morning.It was a case of suicide, police said. Sub Inspector Thomas, hailing from Vallarpadam near Kochi, might have taken the extreme step owing to personal issues, they said.