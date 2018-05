Congress Karnataka lawmaker Siddu Nyamagouda dies in road accident near Bengaluru

Newly-elected Karnataka Congress lawmaker Siddu Nyamagouda, 70, died in a road accident at Tulasigere near Bangalore early this morning.Mr Nyamagouda was returning to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa.He was one of the 78 Congress lawmakers who were elected to the Karnataka Assembly in the May 12 state elections. The accident happened after the left tyre of his car burst; the driver lost control and smashed the vehicle into a wall.Mr Nyamagouda had represented the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency and was a former central minister in the Narasimha Rao government in 1991.