In Karur Stampede Case, Plea Seeks To Add Actor Vijay As Accused

The Madras High Court will on Friday hear a petition to alter the police case filed in the Karur stampede incident to include actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay as an accused.

It also seeks inclusion of stringent charges, including death by negligence and endangering life, and others under the Juvenile Justice and Section Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) acts. It claims mild charges were invoked and Vijay's name dropped to allow him to escape.

Forty-one people were crushed in the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur district last month. The tragic incident occurred, the state government and police have said, after Vijay arrived several hours late. The TVK, though, insists the event was mismanaged and has claimed a 'vendetta'.

The petition - filed by advocate C Selvakumar before the Madurai bench but listed before Chief Justice MM Shrivastava's bench in Chennai - argues it was, in fact, Vijay and the TVK at fault, alleging gross negligence and violation of laws during the rally.

It accuses the organisers of 'unlawfully mobilising thousands of people, including minors and pregnant women, thereby violating citizens' fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petition cites Supreme Court judgments to argue that those responsible - including the political leadership - are liable to pay compensation.

It seeks directions to the Election Commission to consider derecognising the TVK - which would be a big step ahead of next year's Assembly election - and to the police to not grant permission for rallies or roadshows till the case is settled.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a CBI inquiry monitored by a retired judge. A team of investigators has already reached Karur and is expected to take over the case today.

So far two TVK functionaries have been arrested and face charges of attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.