Autistic Boy Allegedly Tortured With Burning Cigarettes In Coimbatore Family files police complaint after 12-year-old autistic boy in Coimbatore was allegedly tortured

Coimbatore: The family of a 12-year-old autistic boy in Coimbatore has filed a complaint with the police and the district administration after locals repeatedly ill-treated the boy.



The boy's mother said people in the neighbourhood have been abusing him regularly whenever he goes out. They put chappal garlands on him, tortured him with cigarette butts and even tried to choke him the mother told news agency ANI.



"He cannot speak properly. The neighbours have been disturbing him. Despite repeated complaints, the police have not taken any action. They put burning bidi on his face and when we told them to stop, they beat us up," said the boy's mother Periyamuthu.



Periyamuthu alleged the neighbours have been threatening her and when she was returning from the police station after filing a complaint, two men on a motor cycle tried to push her on the road.



The family has now approached the District Collector TN Hariharan, who has assured them that action will be taken.



In December, keeping aside the acrimony over demonetisation issue which paralysed the Winter Session, Parliament passed the Disabilities Bill, which stipulates up to two year jail term and a maximum fine of Rs five lakh for discriminating against differently-abled people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the passage of the bill.



(With inputs from ANI)



