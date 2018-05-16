In Andhra Pradesh, Mob Attacks Police Station After 10-Year-Old Was Allegedly Molested

Mob threw stones at police station in Guntur, after a girl was allegedly molested

A mob attacked a police station at Old Guntur in Andhra Pradesh after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested, on Tuesday evening.The man identified as Raghu, in his twenties, working at a bakery allegedly took the girl from her home on his way back, say local media reports. When he tried to assault her, she raised an alarm. Neighbours heard her cry and rushed to rescue her. Raghu was reportedly caught and handed over to the police, say reports.The girl's family along with neighbours protested at the local police station as per news agency ANI. Angry residents threw stones at the police station, resulting in clashes between protesters and the police.Reports say the police had to lathicharge to disperse the mob. A few policemen were also hurt in the clashes. Senior officers arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been increased in Old Guntur.On May 13, a Telegu Desam Party (TDP) worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old in Guntur. The girl was found at least three months pregnant after a medical checkup, when she fell unconscious. Later she told her parents that the TDP worker had raped her multiple times in the past few weeks.Mahbub Ali, 43, lured the girl with soft drinks and raped her at a neighbour's place, said the family. He also allegedly threatened the girl claimed her family. The police have sent the girl to Gurazala hospital for medical care. "If necessary we will send her to Guntur hospital," KVVNV Prasad, a senior police officer said.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.