Andhra 14-Year-Old Raped Allegedly By TDP Worker, Is 3 Months Pregnant When the girl fell unconscious at her home in Guntur, her family took her to a hospital. The doctors were shocked to find her three months pregnant

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The accused threatened the girl and even gave her Rs 100 to keep her mouth shut. GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH: A 14-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh is three months pregnant after being raped by a TDP worker, her family has alleged. The incident comes less than two weeks after the rape and murder of a child allegedly by a 60-year-old man in the state's Guntur district that led to



When the girl fell unconscious at her home in Guntur's Dachepalli, her family took her to a hospital. The doctors were shocked to find her at least three months pregnant.



After repeated questioning, the girl finally told her parents that 43-year-old Mabub Vali, who is known to the family, lured her with soft drinks before allegedly raping her at a neighbour's place.



He threatened her and even gave her a Rs 100 note to keep her mouth shut. He raped her multiple times after that, the girl said. The accused has been arrested.



The girl's sister told the police that Mabub Vali, who was associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was a co-opted member of a local government body, had offered to mediate between her and her estranged husband.



''He had promised to help me and my family, and now he has done this to my innocent sister. He has children and grandchildren but threatened and exploited my sister," she said.



The police have sent the girl to Gurazala hospital for medical care. "If necessary we will send her to Guntur hospital," Guruzala Deputy Superintendent of Police KVVNV Prasad said.



Will medical termination of her pregnancy be an option isn't clear yet.



Earlier this month, an elderly rickshaw-puller allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl in Dachepalli. He, too, had lured the girl with chocolates to his home where he allegedly raped her. Before dropping her back, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The doctors who confirmed the sexual assault had to stitch her to stop bleeding.



The assault led to traffic-stopping protests in the area. Two days later, the accused was



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N



The Chief Minister said there was a need to instil fear in rapists that the day they commit such heinous crime will be their last day on earth. "Only this fear could act as a deterrent," he added.



He also announced that the government will set up special courts for early trial in rape cases. He appealed to lawyers not to defend the accused.



