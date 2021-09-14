Hyderabad Police Announce Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Info On Rape Accused

The police said that they are on the lookout for the accused

The Hyderabad Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in the Saidabad area of Hyderabad.

The girl was reported missing on September 9 and her body was found at a neighbour's house the next day. The neighbour, identified as Pallakonda Raju, is missing since.

Initially, there were reports that the accused has been arrested but subsequently, the police said that they are on the lookout for him.

Protests and tension gripped the area as locals demanded justice for the girl and her family.

Would like to correct my tweet below. I was misinformed that he was arrested. Regret the erroneous statement



The perpetrator is absconding & @hydcitypolice has launched a massive manhunt for him



Let's all make our best efforts to ensure he's nabbed & brought to justice quickly https://t.co/IVz9Ri7jzn — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 14, 2021

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao corrected his earlier tweet mentioning that the accused has been arrested and sought cooperation from the people to catch him.

The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

Several politicians, activists, and even film stars have reacted to the shocking incident with social media users also appealing for justice for the girl and her family. Many were criticised and warned after they inadvertently identified the girl in their posts.