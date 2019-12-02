Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Schools Closed In Chennai

In Chennai, the state government has set up 176 relief centres.

Heavy rain is likely to hammer parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today after at least three people died in Tamil Nadu and normal life was hit in several districts in the two states amid constant downpour over the last few days. A red alert, likelihood of heavy to very rainfall, has been sounded in several parts. With several areas waterlogged, schools and colleges will remain shut in Chennai and Tuticorin today.

Widespread rains are expected across coastal Tamil Nadu due to a cyclonic circulation near Comorin on the Indian Ocean, according to the weather office.

The state government says it is well-prepared and there is no need to panic. In Chennai, the state government has set up 176 relief centres. Boats have been kept ready to evacuate people if required, assured the the Chennai Corporation. Six hundred and thirty water pumps to remove water-logging in low-lying areas and six tree-clearing machines have been kept ready.

The Chennai Corporation has set up a helpline for water-logging and tree fall complaints following continuous rain. Residents can dial 04425384520 and 04425384530 or Whatsapp 9445477205 for any rain-related complaints.

Schools are closed in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts too.

At least three people have died in different parts of Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents in the last few days.

In Puducherry, Governor Dr Kiran Bedi visited several areas affected by heavy rain on Saturday to take stock of the situation. Dr Bedi paid a visit to Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square and Natesan Nagar with her team.