Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Rain Live Updates: 15 Feared Dead In Coimbatore Wall Collape

The state governments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced after the weather office on Sunday sounded heavy rain alert for the two southern states amid constant downpour in several parts over the last few days. In Tamil Nadu, at least three people have died in the last few days in the rain-related incidents. Schools are closed in Chennai, Tuticorin, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram today.

"Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said N Puviarasan, Director, India Meteorological Department Chennai, on Sunday.

After heavy rains battered Puducherry over the past few days, Governor Dr Kiran Bedi took stock of the situation by visiting affected areas on Saturday. Accompanied by her team, Dr Bedi paid a visit to Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square and Natesan Nagar.

Here are the live updates on Tamil Nadu, Puducherry rain

Dec 02, 2019 09:17 (IST) Fifteen people are feared dead after a wall collapsed in a village this morning in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district amid heavy rain.

Dec 02, 2019 09:02 (IST) Three people had earlier died in Tamil Nadu in different parts in rain-related incidents.