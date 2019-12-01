Rain In Chennai To Continue Tomorrow, Authorities Launch Helpline Number

Chennai weather: Water pumping machines being used to clear water-logged streets.

Chennai has been receiving heavy rain since morning and the weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday too. With several areas water-logged in Tuticorin, schools and colleges will be shut in tomorrow.

"Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in Chennai and widespread rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Indian Meteorological Department's official said.

Chennai Corporation has set up a helpline for water-logging and tree fall complaints following continuous rain.

Residents can dial 04425384520 and 04425384530 or Whatsapp 9445477205 for any rain-related complaints.

To be prepared for heavy rain, 630 water pumps to remove water-logging in low-lying areas and six tree-clearing machines have been kept ready. "176 relief centres have been set up across Chennai. Boats have also been kept ready at 109 locations to evacuate people if needed," said an official.

Apart from this, four community kitchens with ingredients have been set up to prepare food for 1,500 people.