Ex-Kerala Cop, 3 Others Sent To 10 Years In Jail For Attempting To Kill Head Constable

The special CBI court acquitted 2 accused in the case (Representational)

A special CBI court convicted a former Kerala Police Deputy Superintendent of Police and three others for attempting to kill a police officer on suspicion of him leaking the news of a party organised by liquor barons that was attended by police officers.

Apart from then Deputy SP of Kerala Police Santhosh Nair, the Special Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has also sentenced Jinda Ani, Container Santhosh and Penty Edwin to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The court also ordered convicts to pay Rs 25,000 each to the complainant, Head Constable Babu Kumar, who was stabbed multiple times in 2010 in Kerala's Kollam with an intent to kill him.

Mr Kumar was attacked as the accused had suspected him of leaking information about a party organised by liquor barons which became a massive scandal after four police officers and filmstars attended it.

The journalist who published the story for Malyalam daily Mathrubhumi was also allegedly attacked.

The agency took over the case of the attack on the Head Constable on September 12, 2013, on the orders of Kerala High Court on a writ petition filed by him.

"It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy in and around the year 2010 and in continuation of the same, attempted to murder Babu Kumar, Head Constable, Kerala Police, by stabbing him multiple times with a knife as revenge since the head constable had reported about the alleged party in the media," Mr Gaur said.

He said it was further alleged that one of the accused also manipulated the records and concealed and destroyed the knife, which was recovered through him.

The agency filed a charge sheet on November 21, 2014. The court has acquitted two accused.