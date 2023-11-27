Poll Body Bans Karnataka Government Ads In Telangana After BJP Complaint

The advertisements of Karnataka's Congress government in Telangana dailies have been banned by the Election Commission ahead of assembly polls in the southern state. The poll body's decision came in response to a complaint by the BJP, which is trying to carve a niche in the state.

In its complaint, the BJP -- which has tied up with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena -- alleged that the Congress was misusing public money to influence elections.

The Congress has won the assembly election in Karnataka held earlier this year, ousting the BJP from power in the only southern state it ruled.

Elections are due in Telangana on Thursday. The votes will be counted on Sunday, December 3, along with votes from four other states.