Cyclone Warning In Bay Of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala On Alert: 10 Points

There is a possibility of severe rainfall in many parts of Kerala (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: A low pressure system south of Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm, Indian Meteorological Department said today. The system is likely to develop in the southeast of Sri Lanka and it may transform into a depression in the next 36 hours. If it develops into a cyclone, there is a possibility that it can cause damage on the coast of Tamil Nadu, the agency added.