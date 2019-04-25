Cyclone Warning In Bay Of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala On Alert: 10 Points

There is a possibility of severe rainfall in many parts of Kerala (Representational)
Thiruvananthapuram: A low pressure system south of Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm, Indian Meteorological Department said today. The system is likely to develop in the southeast of Sri Lanka and it may transform into a depression in the next 36 hours. If it develops into a cyclone, there is a possibility that it can cause damage on the coast of Tamil Nadu, the agency added.
Here are ten points on cyclone warning in Bay of Bengal:
- "The low pressure area over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lies as a well marked low pressure area over the same region. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during the next 36 hours over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south of Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm subsequently," the release stated.
- The system may hit the Tamil Nadu coast on April 30 and can cause heavy rains in Kerala and Karnataka.
- On April 29, 30 and May 1, there is a possibility of severe rainfall in many parts of Kerala.
- "On April 29, 30 and May 1, the possibility of severe rainfall in many parts of Kerala has been predicted. Strong winds (from 30-40 km/hour and gusting upto 50 km /hour) are expected in Kerala from 26-4-2019," a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority release said.
- The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority - the nodal agency during natural calamities in the state - has issued an alert to fishermen not to venture into the Indian Ocean, in the southeast and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal and the Tamil Nadu coast.
- "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Fishermen at deep sea were advised to return to respective coasts by 12 am of 26th April 2019. The fishing villages are being informed to take necessary precautions," the Chief Minister's Office has tweeted.
- According to the state body, a yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram districts for April 29.Yellow alert means --"be watchful".
- People in Kerala have been warned to refrain from night travels between 7pm to 7am to hilly terrains and districts like Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts - where landslides are a possibility.
- People living in coastal areas, and low lying areas, have been asked to keep their documents in easily accessible place and emergency kits ready.
- People have also been advised not to cross rivers as water levels may rise.
