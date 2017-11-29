Criminal Defamation Proceedings Against Kamal Haasan Stayed

The Madras High Court today stayed criminal defamation proceedings against actor Kamal Haasan, who is also the host of reality television show Bigg Boss, for allegedly degrading a particular community in the July 14 episode of the show.Justice M S Ramesh granted the injunction while passing an interim order on a petition from producers Endemol India Private Limited and Vijay TV, the channel which has been airing the show since June 24.Besides Mr Haasan, the judge also stayed the proceedings against the firm and Vijay TV.The defamation complaint was filed by the Tamil Nadu Isai Vellalar Welfare Association in a metropolitan magistrate's court here on August 21.The petitioner had submitted that in the episode, actor Sakthi was shown throwing a "Nadaswaram", a musical instrument which is treated like "god" by the community, from one hand to the other "in a cavalier manner".The association had contended that Vijay TV, Mr Haasan, Sakthi and Endemol India Private Limited knew well that the act of insulting "Nadaswaram" would hurt the sentiments of the community and that Mr Haasan had not sought any apology for it.The petitioner had also alleged that the three had intentionally insulted the "Nadaswaram" to attract eyeballs and thereby caused defamation and thus, was liable to be prosecuted and punished.