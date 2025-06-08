'We Honour Daughters': Chandrababu Naidu Slams Offensive Remarks Against Amaravati Women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan on Sunday condemned derogatory remarks allegedly made by a couple of journalists against women of Amaravati.

Mr Naidu referred to alleged offensive statements made by a journalist in a vernacular news channel who allegedly made highly disparaging comments against the women of greenfield capital city Amaravati.

The women in Amaravati on Sunday took out a protest march condemning the remarks made by journalists.

"Ours is a culture that honours daughters. We revere women as divine, especially among Telugu people who hold mothers and daughters in highest esteem," Mr Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister said that people had already rejected this toxic mindset through the democratic mandate, yet derogatory narratives still persist against women in the capital region of Amaravati.

Mr Naidu termed the silence of opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the alleged remarks as "deeply troubling".

The Chief Minister further said that the offensive remarks are not just political attacks. They are assaults on every woman's dignity and pride, he said, demanding accountability and apology.

He assured that strict action would follow, emphasising the NDA government's commitment to uphold women's respect. We will not let such culture prevail, he said.

Similarly, Pawan Kalyan said Amaravati, a land enriched with the legacy of Gautama Buddha, stands as a historic symbol of peace where Buddhism once thrived and spiritual traditions flourished.

"This (Amaravati) is a land sanctified by Gautama Buddha and Acharya Nagarjuna. Such remarks demean the legacy of Amaravati and insult the dignity of its women," said Kalyan in a post on 'X'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)