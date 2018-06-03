Celebrations In Chennai, Karunanidhi Turns 95 Today

The party has planned month-long events across the state to mark Karunanidhi's birthday. On Sunday, the area around his residence in Chennai's Gopalapuram, was decorated with flowers and the symbolic banana trees for healthy life. Karunanidhi met party supporters outside his house.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted "Best wishes to Kalaignar." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been taking a leading role in garnering support for a third front, wished Karunanidhi.
Chennai: M Karunanidhi meets DMK workers outside his residence in Gopalapuram on his 95th birthday pic.twitter.com/19CkNroifF— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2018
Best wishes to Kalaignar M.Karunanidhi Ji on his birthday. A prolific writer, poet, thinker and orator, Karunanidhi Ji is one of India’s senior most political leaders. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @kalaignar89pic.twitter.com/BnZJUA4kjJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2018
Warmest birthday greetings to M Karunanidhi @kalaignar89 Ji. I pray for your good health and happiness— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2018
Karunanidhi, in his six-decade-long career in politics has never lost an election. He had undergone a tracheotomy in December 2016, to improve his breathing. His younger son MK Stalin is now the working president of the party and his daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, also looks after party affairs.
The DMK, which has been boycotting the Tamil Nadu assembly, demanding permanent closure of Sterlite's copper unit has decided to attend the house from Monday. Last week the party held a model assembly session at its headquarters, for what it called, to demonstrate how the assembly should be held.