3 Children Accidentally Lock Themselves In Car, Die Of Suffocation In Andhra Pradesh

All the three children were aged 6, police said (Representational)

Three children in Andhra Pradesh died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a car while playing, police said on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Chittibabu said, "Three children while playing near their home, entered a car. The car accidentally got locked and the children remained inside. Due to suffocation, the three children died."

The three who died were identified as Hafsana, Rimpa Yasmin, and Suhana Parvin and were all 6-year-old, the sub-inspector said.

"They got locked from inside, and died due to suffocation," the sub-inspector said.

The incident occurred at the staff quarters of a private company.

