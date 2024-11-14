World First: Stem Cell Transplant Restores Sight In Multiple Patients

Japanese researchers have successfully tested a stem cell transplant in a groundbreaking clinical experiment, significantly improving the vision of three patients with serious corneal damage.

This ground-breaking study, which was recently published in The Lancet, concentrated on limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a crippling disorder that causes significant visual impairment due to scar tissue accumulation on the cornea.

Scientists created corneal epithelial cell sheets (iCEPS) produced from human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for this treatment. In an attempt to restore vision by repopulating the vital stem cells that preserve the cornea's clarity, these sheets were then placed onto the participants' injured corneas. With encouraging results, the trial-the first of its kind worldwide-marks a critical turning point in regenerative medicine.

Two years post-surgery, the three patients showed no serious side effects, and each cornea appeared far more transparent than before, signaling a substantial improvement in vision. This success highlights the potential of stem cell therapy for restoring sight in individuals suffering from LSCD, where the natural loss of limbal stem cells hinders the eye's ability to maintain a clear cornea.

With four participants enrolled, this study could pave the way for more extensive trials and ultimately provide new options for patients with similar eye conditions. Researchers hope this innovative approach will offer lasting relief and clarity to those affected by corneal diseases worldwide.