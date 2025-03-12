Scientists Create Skin-Like Hydrogel That Heals Wounds 90% In 4 Hours, Fully In 24

In an exciting scientific discovery, researchers from Aalto University and the University of Bayreuth have developed a revolutionary self-healing hydrogel that mimics the qualities of human skin. This innovative material can repair itself up to 90% in just four hours and fully restore within 24 hours, offering new potential for wound care, regenerative medicine, and artificial skin technologies.

Gels are commonly found in everyday products, from hair treatments to food textures, but replicating the complex qualities of human skin has always been a challenge. Skin is flexible, durable, and possesses an extraordinary ability to heal. Until now, scientists struggled to develop a material that could combine both the flexibility and healing properties found in human skin. This new hydrogel, made possible through nanosheet-enhanced polymer entanglement, has solved this problem.

This outstanding discovery has been found in the study that was published today (March 7) in the prestigious journal Nature Materials. Researchers enhanced a hydrogel by adding ultra-thin, large clay nanosheets. Hydrogels are usually soft and squishy, but this new material forms a highly organised structure with densely entangled polymers between the nanosheets. This not only strengthens the hydrogel but also allows it to heal itself after damage.

"Many biological tissues are mechanically strong and stiff but can still heal from damage. By contrast, synthetic hydrogels have not shown comparable combinations of properties, as current stiffening approaches inevitably suppress the required chain/bond dynamics for self-healing," the authors of the study said.

The self-repairing gel offers an exciting step forward in various fields, including wound healing, drug delivery, soft robotics, and prosthetics. The material's ability to quickly and effectively heal makes it a promising candidate for advancing medical treatments, offering hope for faster recovery times for burn victims, surgical patients, and those with chronic wounds.