When Was The Last Total Solar Eclipse? All About 2017 Event

The path of totality of April 8 solar eclipse will cover 18 US states.

Millions of people are gearing up for a total solar eclipse 2024 on April 8, the biggest astronomical event of the year. According to Washington Post and other US outlets, nearly 32 million people will be in the region of totality, and just have to "look up" to view the Sun being completely obscured by the Moon. The path of totality will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US and Canada encompassing 18 US states. The buzz around the total solar eclipse is rising by the day because it's occurring after a gap of nearly seven years.

When was the last solar eclipse?

The last total solar eclipse occurred on August 21, 2017, and was visible across major parts of the US. This was the first time such an event had occurred since 1918, and millions gathered to watch.

The 2017 eclipse was the first visible in US skies in nearly four decades. Its path of totality spanned from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina.

Though the path of totality stretched across 14 states in the continental US, even those outside it saw a partial eclipse. All US states - and all of North America - got to experience at least a partial eclipse in 2017.

The totality lasted for 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The 2024 total solar eclipse

On April 8, residents of 18 US states will witness totality, with the path stretching from Texas to the Northeast.

According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the total solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 pm on April 8, totality will start at 10:08 pm, and will end on April 9, 2024, at 2:22 am. The Pacific coast of Mexico will experience totality first, around 11:07 am PDT, and the occurrence will leave Maine at around 1:30 pm PDT.

When will the next total solar eclipse be visible in the US?

After April 8, the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from United States will be on August 23, 2044, according to space agency NASA.

Total solar eclipses typically happen every one to three years somewhere around the globe, but the events are often only visible from Earth's poles or from the middle of the ocean.