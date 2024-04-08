Will Temperature Drop During Solar Eclipse And By How Much? What NASA Says

A diagram showing how Moon comes between the Sun and earth causing solar eclipse.

On April 8, parts of the world will be covered in total darkness as the Moon will come between Sun and the Earth. The solar eclipse 2024 and corresponding darkening will cover a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada. As many as 18 different US states will get to see it. However, it won't be visible in India. Ahead of the biggest astronomical event of the year, American space agency NASA has released a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page to calm the inquisitive minds of space enthusiasts.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: Time, Duration And How To Watch It Live Online

Along with the meaning of totality, daylight change and duration of solar eclipse, NASA also mentioned that there will be a temperature drop during the total solar eclipse.

"You can expect the temperature to drop about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) depending on the humidity and cloud cover at your location," the space agency said.

This happens because the Sun is blocked by the Moon, meaning lesser insolation, or incoming solar radiation, is available to heat the ground.

NASA further said in the path of totality, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, the sky will become dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. "For those who only experience a partial solar eclipse, the sky will appear slightly darker than it was before the eclipse, depending on how much the Moon blocks the Sun in their location."

Several US outlets have reported that eclipse fans have started gathering in places along the path of totality, including the city of Fredericksburg in central Texas, where the total eclipse will occur shortly after 1:30 pm (local time).

"First-time viewers of a total eclipse will be gobsmacked by the sight. It will be a peak life experience," Michael Zeiler, a veteran eclipse chaser from New Mexico who already has witnessed 11 total eclipses across the globe, told news agency Reuters.

According to Indian Standard time (IST), the eclipse will begin around 9.30pm on Monday (April 8).

Also Read | What Makes Today's Solar Eclipse So Rare

At up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds, this one will last longer than the total eclipse that streaked across parts of the United States in 2017, which clocked in at up to 2 minutes and 42 seconds. According to NASA, total eclipses can last anywhere from 10 seconds to about 7-1/2 minutes.