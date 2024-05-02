What Is Vitrectomy, The Surgery That Raghav Chadha Has Undergone?

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha recently underwent an emergency eye surgery in London due to a retinal hole. Mr Chadha had a vitrectomy surgery to prevent retinal detachment in his eye, PTI reported citing party sources.

What is Vitrectomy?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, a vitrectomy is performed to take out the gel-like substance -- vitreous gel -- formed inside the eye. This allows doctors to reach the back of the eye, where the retina is. The surgery is performed to treat different eye problems such as retinal detachment or damage from diabetes. During the surgery, the removed gel is replaced with a saline solution or sometimes a gas bubble.

The retina, located at the back of the eye, captures light and transmits visual signals to the brain. The clear vitreous gel allows light to pass through to reach the retina. However, factors like blood, debris, or scar tissue can block this light, resulting in vision impairment. In cases of a detached retina, surgeons may perform a vitrectomy to improve access to the retina and reduce tension on it.

Why does one need a vitrectomy?

A vitrectomy might be needed if you have certain eye problems like diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage, eye infections, severe eye injuries, or issues after cataract surgery. These conditions can lead to vision loss and, if left untreated, even blindness.

In some cases, vitrectomy can help restore lost vision, especially in emergencies like eye injuries. However, it can also be planned for certain conditions.

Vitrectomy: Risks

Vitrectomy is generally safe, but like any surgery, there are potential risks. The likelihood of experiencing complications can vary based on factors like age, overall health, and the nature of your eye issue. Some risks associated with vitrectomy include:

1. Infection

2. Excessive bleeding

3. Elevated pressure within the eye

4. Development of a new retinal detachment due to the surgery

5. Damage to the lens of the eye

6. Increased likelihood of cataract formation

7. Difficulties with eye movement post-surgery

8. Changes in refractive error (the need for glasses or contacts)

9. There is also a chance that the surgery may not fully resolve the original problem, which might need additional surgery.