Watch: Blue Meteor Lights Up Skies Across Spain And Portugal, Wows Skygazers

Reports claim that the blue flash could be seen darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometres
Several videos have surfaced online showing a suspected giant meteorite streaking across the skies of Spain and Portugal on Saturday. As the bright blue light blazed across the sky, people in both countries captured the incredible phenomenon on their mobile phones and shared it on social media.
One video, filmed on a driver's dash-cam, shows a burst of blue light blazing across the sky. Another clip shows the sky turning neon blue leaving the crowd mesmerised.
''UNREAL!! MASSIVE Meteor sighting over Portugal! To see a streak like this is a once-in-a-lifetime event! No word on whether it hit Earth and became a Meteorite! Also seen for Hundreds of miles! Wow," wrote an X user while sharing a video.
''Wow, this was impressive, so bright! From the colour it seems to be made of magnesium,'' another commented. A third user wrote, ''Same month as the aurora borealis. Why are all these once in a lifetime events happening so close to each other? Makes you wonder if the solar eclipse was a warning.''
Early reports claim that the blue flash could be seen darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometres. However, there has been no official confirmation that it hit the earth's surface. Some reports suggest it might have fallen near the town of Castro Daire.
According to the American space agency, NASA, meteoroids, or ''space rocks,'' are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. However, when they enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs are called meteors.
