US Scientists Create 3D-Printed Robots That Walk Without Electronics, Cost Is Just...

Researchers at UC San Diego have made a breakthrough in robotics, creating a six-legged walking robot that can function without electronics or intricate assembly. This innovative machine is powered by compressed gas and can be 3D-printed in a single process using just one material. According to its creators, the robot can literally "walk right off the 3D printer" with just the addition of a compressed gas cartridge, making it a game-changer in the field of robotics.

The researchers aimed to create robots that could walk directly off the 3D printer, powered by air and made from flexible, soft materials. Unlike traditional robots with rigid parts, these innovative robots are constructed from simple, inexpensive 3D-printing filaments. This design approach not only yields robust robots but also significantly reduces production costs, with each device costing approximately $20 to manufacture.

"This is a completely different way of looking at building machines," said Michael Tolley, a professor in the UC San Diego Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the paper's senior author.

How does it work?

To enable the robots' movement, the researchers developed a pneumatic oscillating circuit, similar to steam engine mechanisms, to control the soft actuators' repeated motions. This circuit coordinates the movement of the six legs by precisely delivering air pressure, alternating between two sets of three legs. Each leg boasts four degrees of freedom, allowing it to move up and down, and forward and backward. This flexibility enables the robot to walk in a straight line.

The researchers tested the robots in the lab and showed that as long as they were connected to a source of air or gas under constant pressure, they could keep functioning non-stop for three days.

Use of such robots

These innovative robots are designed to operate in environments where electronic devices would fail, such as areas with high radiation levels, disaster zones, or even in space. In laboratory tests, the robots demonstrated impressive endurance, running continuously for three days when connected to a steady air or gas supply. Further, outdoor tests showed that the robots could move untethered using a compressed gas cartridge, successfully navigating various surfaces, including turf, sand, and even operating underwater.

Future developments for these robots include: