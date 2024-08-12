IIT Student's Anti-Universe Study Disputes Dark Energy Theory On Expansion

IIT student Naman Kumar used quantum physics to explain matter's generation.

The universe has always fascinated scientists with its mysteries, and one of the most intriguing questions is why our universe is expanding so rapidly. While the prevailing explanation has long been the concept of dark energy, a new theory proposed by Naman Kumar, a PhD student at Indian Institute of Technology, offers a fresh perspective - the twin universe theory. He has outlined his theory in two papers published this year - in February and April. The latest one talks about the assumption that our universe is not as lonely as it appears.

What is the twin universe theory?

The twin universe theory suggests that our universe might have a twin - another universe that exists parallel to ours. According to Kumar, this twin universe could be exerting a gravitational force on our universe, causing it to expand faster than previously understood. This theory is a departure from traditional ideas that rely solely on dark energy to explain the accelerated expansion.

Kumar used quantum physics to explain matter's generation. He said that under right conditions, particles come into existence as one tiny piece of matter and another one as anti-matter. These, said Kumar, could have led to the creation of universe and anti-universe.

What the study says

"If we look at from a quantum perspective, the most natural way in which the universe can be created is in entangled pairs whose time flow is oppositely related. This suggests the idea of the creation of a universe-anti-universe pair. Assuming the validity of this hypothesis, in this paper, we show that the universe expands in an accelerated manner. The same reasoning holds for the anti-universe as well. This idea does not require any form of dark energy as used in the standard cosmological model or in the modified theories of gravity," Kumar said in his theory.

This idea does not require any form of dark energy as used in the standard cosmological model

A challenge to dark energy

For years, scientists have attributed the universe's rapid expansion to dark energy - a mysterious force that makes up the majority of the universe. However, dark energy has remained elusive, with no direct evidence of its existence. Kumar's twin universe theory challenges this notion by suggesting an alternative explanation that doesn't rely on the unknown.

Instead of a mysterious force, Kumar's theory points to a physical interaction between two universes as the cause of the expansion. This could potentially simplify our understanding of cosmic phenomena by removing the need for hypothetical entities like dark energy.