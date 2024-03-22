UK Researchers Developing World's First Lung Cancer Vaccine

Lung cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths worldwide.

British researchers are working to create the world's first vaccine for lung cancer. It will work by using a strand of DNA that will train the immune system to seek and destroy "red flag" proteins that appear on lung cancer cells and can have potentially cancerous mutations inside. According to Sky News, the vaccine is being developed by scientists from the University of Oxford, the Francis Crick Institute and University College London (UCL). Called "LungVax", it will be similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, the outlet further said in its report.

The team will create 3,000 doses of the vaccine, which recognises the "red flag" proteins, known as neoantigens, and kills them.

Lung cancer is the deadliest common cancer in Britain, with around 50,000 cases and 35,000 deaths every year.

Seven in 10 cases are linked to smoking.

High-risk people include those aged 55-74 who currently smoke, or have previously smoked.

"Fewer than 10% of people with lung cancer survive their disease for 10 years or more. That must change," Professor Mariam Jamal-Hanjani of UCL and the Francis Crick Institute, who will lead the LungVax clinical trial, told Sky News.

"This research complements existing efforts through lung health checks to detect lung cancer earlier in people who are at greatest risk," she added.

The researcher added that it has the potential to cover 90 per cent of lung cancers.

"LungVax will not replace stopping smoking as the best way to reduce your risk of lung cancer," said Professor Mariam.

According to American Cancer Society, lung cancer is a disease that occurs when cells in the lungs grow out of control. These are two sponge-like organs in your chest that are separated into sections called lobes.

