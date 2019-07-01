Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Find Out Everything About The Spectacle

Solar eclipse or surya graham occurs when Moon passes between Earth and the Sun

Solar eclipse or surya graham occurs when Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The Sun's disk is covered by the moon. Thus, blocking its view. Total Solar Eclipse will be witnessed on Tuesday across the South Pacific and parts of South America. It will last for four minutes and 33 seconds. It will, however, not be visible in India.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. In Total Solar Eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the light of the Sun and only allows a shadow to appear on the Earth's surface. This phenomenon can be seen only from a specific area on the Earth's surface that lies on the path of totality.

Where will the Total Solar Eclipse be visible from?

The Total Solar Eclipse will be visible in parts of Chile and Argentina. Before it is visible over South America, it will pass over a few remote islands of Pacific Ocean. In Chile, the Total Solar Eclipse, will make its landfall near La Serena. For sky-watchers, the eclipse will be visible for 2 minutes and 17 seconds. Most South America will witness partial eclipse. The eclipse won't be visible in India.

What do's and don'ts should one follow during solar eclipse?

One should not look directly at the sun as the sunlight can damage one's eyes and cause blindness.

One should also not be adventurous and look at the spectacle with sunglasses. The sunglasses do not provide enough protection.

One should see the eclipse, with the help of telescopes, cameras, binoculars or pinhole projector with approved solar filters.

When will the next eclipse take place?

Partial lunar eclipse will take place on July 16 - 17. It will be visible from most parts of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, some parts of North America, South America, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Solar Eclipse spectacle will be visible on December 26. It will be shown in East Europe, most parts of Asia, north and west of Australia, East Africa and Indian Ocean.

In case you miss out this Total Solar Eclipse, then the next one is expected in December 2020.

