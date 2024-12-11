The Key To Success? Scientists Say It Starts With Belief In Growth

Two professors from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) conducted a study that looked at the characteristics that enable people to succeed in their ambitions. According to their research, people who have more willpower frequently have one crucial characteristic in common: a "growth mindset."

The large-scale study found that this mindset-which is defined as the belief in personal progress and improvement-is associated with higher levels of enthusiasm, determination, and success.

The research included over 1,500 participants aged 13 to 77, with an average age of 26. They completed questionnaires measuring traits such as grit, passion, and mindset. The data revealed that individuals with a positive outlook not only had more willpower but were also more driven to achieve their goals.A new article about the test has been published in New Ideas in Psychology.

The findings highlight the importance of fostering a belief in growth to unlock one's potential. Adopting a growth mindset could be the key to developing resilience and passion in various areas of life.

"An individual's belief in growth is important. Individuals can change and increase their development through training. People with growth mindsets see challenges as opportunities for learning," said Professor Hermundur Sigmundsson at the Department of Psychology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

"We find large differences in passion and determination when we compare the five percent who have the most positive attitude with the five percent who are the most negative," Sigmundsson said.

"Our results can help us better understand the connections between different factors. These are in turn related to how satisfied people are with their lives, how they feel, what they have already achieved, and learning," Sigmundsson said.

When we know more about what characterises people with different attitudes, we can also better understand how we can motivate different groups. We can thus get people to set long-term goals and make an effort to achieve these goals. This is what Sigmundsson calls "getting the I CAN feeling.".

"The belief in growth is important for large parts of our society. This is true for school, sports, work, and family life," he said.