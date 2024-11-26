Study Finds Severe Covid Response Could Help Shrink Tumors

There is a startling connection between treating cancer and severe Covid infections, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Researchers discovered that the immunological response brought on by severe Covid-19 can generate specialized monocytes, which are white blood cells with particular anti-cancer properties.

These monocytes are distinct from normal ones, which are frequently taken over by cancer cells to promote their proliferation. Rather, the monocytes produced by Covid-19 actively target tumors and trigger natural killer cells, reducing malignant growths. Mice with advanced malignancies, such as melanoma, lung, breast, and colon tumors, were used to test the discovery. In every instance, tumors were reduced by a medication that imitated the Covid immunological response.

This mechanism is independent of T cells, the focus of most current immunotherapy treatments, which work in only 20%-40% of cases. The new approach could provide options for patients who don't respond to traditional therapies.

While this breakthrough offers hope, the findings are based on animal studies. Clinical trials will be necessary to confirm its effectiveness in humans. Scientists believe this mechanism might apply to various cancer types, potentially revolutionizing treatment options.

Though Covid vaccines don't trigger the same immune response, the research could pave the way for novel drugs that harness these cancer-fighting monocytes.