SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down In Atlantic Ocean: NASA

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard takes off, on March 2. (AFP)

The SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday after more than six days in space, completing its demonstration mission for US space agency NASA.

Launched on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to demonstrate that it could carry astronauts to the International Space Station, Dragon docked at the station the following day before detaching early Friday for its return to Earth.

Live footage from NASA showed the capsule's four main parachutes opened without a hitch, and it splashed down at 8:45 am (1345 GMT).