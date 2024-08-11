'Something Unusual...': Scientists Warn Of Potential Antarctic Vortex Split

The implications of this event are far-reaching

The Antarctic polar vortex, a swirling mass of cold air above Antarctica, is showing unprecedented instability. After a series of dramatic temperature spikes in the stratosphere, there's a growing risk of the vortex splitting for the first time in over two decades. This could trigger significant warming in Antarctica and unusually hot, dry summers in Australia and South America, the New Scientist reported.

Normally a stable feature, the vortex has weakened dramatically this year. Wind speeds have plummeted, allowing cold air to escape and warm air to invade Antarctica. Consequently, the vortex has shifted from its usual position, bringing cold weather to parts of Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

Scientists warn that repeated wind slowdowns could lead to a sudden and dramatic change in the vortex's direction, a phenomenon known as sudden stratospheric warming. This, combined with a potential split, could exacerbate the already extreme conditions.

Simon Lee at the University of St Andrews in the UK says even relatively small disruptions to the vortex can have a cumulative effect. “Sometimes minor warmings can set the vortex up for something major later on,” he says. “Because Antarctic vortex variability is small, if something even slightly unusual happens it can very quickly grow to become an extreme event.”

Chantelle Blachut at the University of Adelaide, Australia, studies the behaviour of the southern polar vortex and says this year's structure is very unusual, with competing wind patterns stretching and warping its shape. “What you can see is this kind of stretching of the polar vortex by two structures either side,” she says. “Something unusual is happening this year.”



While it's still uncertain whether the vortex will indeed split, the current situation is highly unusual and raises concerns about the potential impacts on global weather patterns. Climate change, including record low sea ice and the effects of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption, may be contributing factors to this instability.



The implications of this event are far-reaching. Not only could Antarctica experience record-breaking heat, but Australia and South America could face severe heatwaves and droughts. The scientific community is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to assess the potential consequences.