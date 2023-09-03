Solar Storm Headed For Earth Today, May Trigger Auroras In US: Report

The impact of the solar storm is not going to be a major one, a report said (Representational)

A solar storm is expected to hit Earth today, September 3. As per a report by Spaceweather.com, two coronal mass ejections (CME) are expected to make an impact on the Earth's atmosphere.

“One CME is definitely heading for Earth, and there might be two. The first CME left the sun on August 30 following a "canyon of fire" magnetic filament eruption. Although the CME is faint, there is no question it is heading our way. The second CME is less certain to hit Earth but more potent,” the report stated.

While the impact is not going to be a major one, together the CMEs can lead to geomagnetic storms, the report added.

“Depending on the timing of the impacts and other factors, auroras could appear in northern-tier US states such as New York, Minnesota, and Washington,” the report mentioned.

The report added that NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spotted a bright yellow flash leaving the Sun on September 1.

As per NASA, solar flares “are giant explosions on the sun that send energy, light, and high-speed particles into space. These flares are often associated with solar magnetic storms known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). The number of solar flares increases approximately every 11 years.”

Meanwhile, NASA, under its monthly skywatching tips, said that people will be able to witness a full moon on September 29. It is going to be the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

Last month, NASA released a poster to “celebrate the special role of eclipses in connecting art and science.” The US Space Agency has decided to share creatives “ in anticipation of two solar eclipses that will cross the United States on October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.”