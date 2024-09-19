Sitting Too Much? Here's How Much Exercise You Need To Counteract The Effects

This recommendation comes from a meta-analysis of nine studies involving thousands of people.

A scientific study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has determined just how many exercises a person needs to compensate for his increased risk of bad health due to prolonged sitting. The study combed through data from thousands of participants and found that 30-40 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise each day can do enough to negate the increased risk of death associated with prolonged sitting.

As per the research, up to 40 minutes of "moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity" every day is about the right amount to balance out 10 hours of sitting still.

"In active individuals doing about 30-40 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity, the association between high sedentary time and risk of death is not significantly different from those with low amounts of sedentary time," the researchers explained in their paper.

These findings align with the World Health Organisation's 2020 Global Guidelines on Physical Activity and Sedentary Behaviour, which recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

This study drives home the point that some exercise is good exercise, urging people to find ways of adding as much movement as possible into daily life, although it may only just consist of taking the stairs rather than the elevator or even running around with the children while performing household chores.

Although it seems to offer valuable insights, there is recognition that further research is needed in order to set the exact limit for "too much sitting." However, the study emphasises the balance of long periods of sitting with other exercises for healthy living.