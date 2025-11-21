Scientists Warn Modern City Life May Harm Human Health And Reproductive Functions

Living in modern cities may not be good for human health, according to evolutionary scientists from Loughborough University in England and the University of Zurich in Switzerland. They warn that "rapid industrialisation" has changed human habits so quickly that our biology may struggle to keep up. Crowded, polluted cities and a lack of connection with nature could be affecting key biological functions that are essential for survival and reproduction, reported Newsweek.

According to researchers, living in cities can have a negative impact on reproductive health, causing problems like infertility and decreased sperm count. It can also affect the immune system, increasing the risk of allergies and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, cognitive abilities may decline, leading to slower mental development and faster mental aging, while physical strength and stamina may also decrease.

Fertility rates are falling worldwide, and chronic diseases are on the rise. It is estimated that by 2050, approximately 68 percent of people will live in cities, making the consequences of these impacts potentially severe. Danny Longman, senior lecturer in human evolutionary physiology at Loughborough University, said that for most of human history our biological structure was adapted to the natural environment, but industrialisation has changed the environment around us so rapidly that our bodies have not been able to fully adapt to it. He called this the "Environmental Mismatch Hypothesis," that is, humans are not fully adapted to modern urban life.

Longman said the study combined findings from laboratory experiments, field studies and population research. Instead of gathering new information, researchers reviewed data from anthropology, ecology, physiology, and public health to understand how the modern environment impacts the human body. Their findings revealed both short- and long-term effects of living in cities.

The body's stress response mechanisms are constantly activated by the daily noise, crowds, traffic, constant digital stimulation and limited access to nature in the city. This may result in increased anxiety, disrupted sleep, and decreased ability to concentrate. Over time, these persistent stresses can lead to mental health problems, stress on the heart, cognitive impairment, immune system imbalances, and decreased reproductive health.

Polluted, noisy and crowded urban environments can impair physical performance, especially in endurance tasks. Longman points out that commuting on busy city streets isn't just inconvenient, it can have real biological consequences.

Researchers believe that due to increasing population and expansion of cities, humans will not be able to return to natural habitats soon. The study shows that understanding the mismatch between modern urban life and our biological makeup is vital to addressing the health challenges facing today's cities.