Scientists Produce A Fusion Reaction With A Net Gain In Energy. What Does It Mean?

The laboratory experiment produced more energy than the landmark test last year.

US researchers have once again achieved a net energy gain in a fusion reaction, marking a significant advancement in the pursuit of abundant and clean energy, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory said on Sunday.

This achievement brings renewed optimism about the potential of limitless, sustainable energy sources. This is the second instance of such an accomplishment since December 2022.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, on July 30th, at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a fusion ignition breakthrough was successfully accomplished, resulting in a greater yield compared to the breakthrough achieved in December.

According to a spokesperson from Lawrence Livermore, the conclusive outcomes are currently under analysis.

On December 5, 2022, the laboratory achieved a net energy gain through a fusion experiment utilising lasers. In this experiment, a laser was concentrated on a fuel target, causing the fusion of two light atoms into a denser atom and subsequently releasing energy.

That experiment briefly achieved what's known as fusion ignition by generating 3.15 megajoules of energy output after the laser delivered 2.05 megajoules to the target, the Energy Department said.

In other words, it produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it, the department said.

The Energy Department called it "a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national defence and the future of clean power."

Is it finally possible to have affordable, clean energy?

For nearly a century, scientists have been aware of fusion's role in powering the sun and have been actively striving to replicate fusion on Earth.

The enhanced outcome achieved at NIF, occurring a mere "eight months" subsequent to the initial breakthrough, serves as an additional indicator that the momentum of advancement is on the rise, according to a report in the Financial Times.

This pursuit has spanned decades, with the aim of achieving a breakthrough that could potentially contribute to mitigating climate change.

The successful scaling up of fusion technology to a commercial level by companies in the upcoming decades holds the promise of making a substantial impact.

"Since demonstrating fusion ignition for the first time at the National Ignition Facility in December 2022, we have continued to perform experiments to study this exciting new scientific regime. In an experiment conducted on July 30, we repeated ignition at NIF. Analysis of those results is underway. As is our standard practice, we plan on reporting those results at upcoming scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications," a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory spokesperson told New Scientist.

(With inputs from Reuters)