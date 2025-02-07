Scientists Link Quantum Computers Via Teleportation In Breakthrough Achievement

In a breakthrough achievement towards making quantum computing practical on a large scale, scientists at the University of Oxford have successfully demonstrated distributed quantum computing for the first time. By allowing small quantum devices to work together rather than overloading a single machine, the researchers achieved quantum teleportation of logical gates, according to the findings published in the journal Nature, in a study titled ‘Distributed quantum computing across an optical network link'.

Quantum computers use qubits (quantum bits) instead of the traditional bits of classical computers which can perform calculations at speeds unattainable by today's technology. However, the scalability of quantum computing has remained a challenge for scientists, despite the technology being around for years.

To overcome the obstacle, the researchers, instead of moving qubits to achieve quantum teleportation, used quantum teleportation of logical gates (the minimum components of an algorithm) – across a network link.

"Previous demonstrations of quantum teleportation have focused on transferring quantum states between physically separated systems. In our study, we use quantum teleportation to create interactions between these distant systems," said study lead Dougal Main.

"This breakthrough enables us to effectively 'wire together' distinct quantum processors into a single, fully-connected quantum computer," he added.

Led by Professor David Lucas, the research team managed to teleport the quantum state of an ion (charged atom) over a distance of about a meter.

"Our experiment demonstrates that network-distributed quantum information processing is feasible with current technology. Scaling up quantum computers remains a formidable technical challenge that will likely require new physics insights as well as intensive engineering effort over the coming years," said Mr Lucas.

What is quantum teleportation?

In simple terms, quantum teleportation involves sending information from one place to another using something called "quantum entanglement". Think of entanglement like an invisible twin connection where two particles, even if miles apart, are linked in a way that what happens to one instantly affects the other. Unlike sending a physical object, you are sending the state or condition of a particle.

In December, scientists in the US claimed that they had achieved quantum teleportation over standard fibre optic cable that already carries everyday internet traffic. The successful demonstration was done in real-world conditions, showcasing the practical viability of quantum communication alongside traditional data transmission.