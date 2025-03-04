China Unveils New Quantum Supercomputer That Could Revolutionise The Field

Zuchongzhi-3, a superconducting quantum computer prototype with 105 readable qubits and 182 couplers has been unveiled by Chinese scientists who claim it processes quantum random circuit sampling (RCS) tasks at a speed quadrillion times faster than the world's most powerful supercomputer and 1 million times faster than Google's Sycamore, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters.

Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum mechanics, a branch of physics that describes the peculiar behaviour of particles at subatomic levels. While still an experimental field, the latest progress highlights steady advancements towards making these machines practical.

In recent times, RCS has become the gold standard for testing and comparing quantum computers. Google's Sycamore and China's Zuchongzhi research teams have been competing with each other to build the world's best quantum computer.

"We have successfully executed a larger scale random circuit sampling than previously achieved by Google, further widening the gap in computational capabilities between classical and quantum computing," researchers wrote in the study.

As per the researchers, the leap achieved by them was made possible due to optimisation of the processor's fabrication and wiring configuration.

"Our work not only advances the frontiers of quantum computing but also lays the groundwork for a new era where quantum processors play an essential role in tackling sophisticated real-world challenges," they added.

Notably, Google's Sycamore processor set the benchmark in 2019 by completing a random circuit sampling task in 200 seconds which otherwise would have taken about 10,000 years to simulate on the world's fastest supercomputer.

However, Zuchongzhi-3, developed by a team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has been found to outperform the latest results published by Google in October 2024 by 6 orders of magnitude.

"This machine has reached new heights in terms of readout precision and control precision of quantum computing," said Zhu Xiaobo, a professor at USTC

Mr Zhu said the long-term vision for the project was to decrease error rates which can pave the way for a "fault-tolerant general quantum computer, which could fundamentally transform the entire landscape of information processing".

"It will also have a fundamental impact on national security, including artificial intelligence, biology, and pharmaceutical production," he added.