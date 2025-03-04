Watch: Humanoid 'Cop' Robots Patrol Chinese Streets, Interact With Public

Humanoid robots, wearing high-visibility police vests, patrolling the streets have been spotted in the Chinese provinces of Shenzhen and Guangdong, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Video clips of the robots manning their beat, and walking in formation with the police officers have gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

The robots could be seen waving to the crowd, shaking hands with people, and executing voice commands. Although the humanoid robots are currently in limited use with the Shenzhen police force, they do assist the officers with patrol duties, potentially easing their workload.

As the video went viral, social media users reacting to the robot said the future of humankind had arrived.

"This is the first robot from China that walks upright like a human," said one user while another added: "Those light strips for eyes look reminiscent of RoboCop from the films. Truly futuristic"

A third commented: "Too small to be a cop. Needs to buff up"

Iron Man technology

Developed by EngineAI robotics, a Shenzhen-based startup, the humanoid robot, nicknamed PM01, stands 1.38 meters tall, weighs 40kg, and costs Rs 10.5 lakh (88,000 yuan) each.

"Its waist can rotate 320 degrees, allowing it to perform a wide range of complex movements, with both mechanical gait and humanoid natural gait walking modes," the company said.

Notably, the robot uses advanced optical motion capture technology to accurately collect vast amounts of human motion data. The PM01 also has a smart control interface inspired by Iron Man, serving as its interactive core screen, integrating various intelligent interactive functions.

Why is China developing humanoid robots?

The initiative comes at a time when China is facing demographic challenges, including an ageing population and a shrinking workforce, which have already led to significant investment in automation and robotics. The CCP government has earmarked humanoid robots as one of the key components to drive self-reliance and power economic growth in the country as it competes with the United States.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, Chinese clients installed 276,288 robots or 51 per cent of the world's total in 2023. China is also planning a sporting event in August, featuring humanoid robots competing in track and field, football, and other skill-based challenges.