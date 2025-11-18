Scientists In China Discovers Fern That Naturally Produces Rare Earth Crystals

A new scientific discovery from China may help solve one of the biggest challenges in modern technology-the shortage and difficult extraction of rare earth elements (REEs). Scientists studying a common fern species have found something completely unexpected, and this breakthrough could lead to a much cleaner and more sustainable way to extract these valuable metals, reported Newsweek.

The researchers studied a fern called Blechnum orientale, already known as a hyperaccumulator of heavy metals. This plant can grow easily in soil and water with high levels of metals, absorbing them through its roots. But Chinese scientists have now discovered an even more surprising ability in this fern.

They discovered that the plant naturally forms extremely small crystals containing rare earth elements (REEs). According to Liuqing He, a geochemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and author of the study, this discovery was completely unexpected. He said that understanding and validating this unique ability is a major achievement in the fields of plant science and geology.

Rare earth elements are a vital part of today's technology. They are used in electronic devices, clean energy technologies, transportation, and many modern industries. But these elements are extremely rare, expensive to extract, and mining causes significant environmental damage.

Global shortages and export regulations have impacted supply, leading scientists to explore new, safer, and more sustainable methods.

This new discovery in South China could help advance an environmentally friendly technology-phytomining-that uses plants to extract metals from the soil, a much cleaner and more natural method than traditional mining.

The scientists wrote in their research that REEs are crucial for clean energy and high-tech equipment, but their supply is subject to environmental and political challenges. They stated that phytomining has the potential to provide a sustainable solution, but little research has been conducted on it to date. The discovery of nano-sized monazite in Blechnum orientale could be a significant step in this direction.

Monazite is a major mineral source of rare earth elements. He explains that some ferns are already known to accumulate REEs, especially those found in mining areas. But this study reveals the unique fact that this fern not only accumulates metals but can also form monazite within the plant.

He explains that monazite was previously thought to form only under extreme heat and pressure deep within the Earth. But for the first time, it has been observed forming under normal surface conditions-inside a plant. These particles are extremely small, or nano-scale, but their industrial significance is enormous.