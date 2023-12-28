Researchers Develop Vaccine To Lower 'Bad' Cholesterol By 30%

The vaccine blocks a protein that heightens cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol, crucial for cell building and hormones, becomes a villain when it rises in your blood. This "bad" cholesterol clogs arteries, making your heart and brain work harder, leading to heart disease and stroke. While this fatty friend plays a vital role, keeping it in check is key to a healthy life.

Globally, approximately 18 million lives are lost annually due to cardiovascular diseases, as reported by the World Health Organization. A potential breakthrough in addressing this health crisis comes from researchers at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. They have developed a promising vaccine that could revolutionize the field by offering a cost-effective means to reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol. This type of cholesterol is responsible for the formation of perilous plaques that can obstruct blood vessels.

In a recent study published in NPJ Vaccines, a team led by Bryce Chackerian, PhD, Regents' Professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, reported the vaccines lowered LDL cholesterol almost as effectively as an expensive class of drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors.

"We are interested in trying to develop another approach that would be less expensive and more broadly applicable, not just in the United States but also in places that don't have the resources to afford these very, very expensive therapies," Dr Chackerian said.

"So, your immune system makes a really strong antibody response against this protein that's involved in controlling cholesterol levels," he said. "In the animals that we vaccinated, we see strong reductions in cholesterol levels - up to 30% - and that is going to be correlated with reduced risk of heart disease."

As per a release by the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, over the past 10 years, the vaccine has been tested on mice and monkeys with promising results. Dr Chackerian said the next step is to find funding to move into vaccine manufacturing and clinical trials with humans. That process can take years and several million dollars, but it is worth it to develop a vaccine that is pure, safe, and affordable.