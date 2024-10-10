Researchers Develop Exercise Pill That Mimics Health Benefits Of Running Marathon Without Effort

So far, the pill has only been tested on rats. (Representative pic)

Researchers in Denmark have claimed to have developed a breakthrough new pill that mimics the effects and benefits of strenuous exercise without moving a muscle. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the new drug produces the same health benefits as running a long distance at a fast clip. As of now, the pill, called LaKe, has been shown in lab rats to flush toxins and strengthen the heart.

"We've developed a molecule that can mimic the body's natural metabolic response to strenuous exercise and fasting," said Dr Thomas Poulsen, a chemist at Aarhus University who led the research, per the New York Post. "In practice, the molecule brings the body into a metabolic state corresponding to running 10 kilometres at high speed on an empty stomach," he added.

The researchers explained that following exercise, the body usually enters a period of inflammation wherein levels of lactate and ketones spike. In addition to triggering the release of appetite-suppressing hormones, this spike also flushes fatty acids from the bloodstream, reducing the risk of conditions like heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes and precipitating the body's repair systems. While the release of lactate helps maintain metabolic function, ketone is produced by the liver and kicks in anytime the body begins to convert fat into energy.

According to the researchers, it is not possible to achieve the same effect through diet alone, since lactate and ketones can't be consumed in high enough quantities without the buildup of undesirable by-products such as acid and salt.

This is where LaKe comes in, as the pill contains lactate and ketones without the harmful add-ons.

Researchers claim that LaKe can safely and effectively control the amounts of lactate and ketones produced by the body. The pill promises to deliver the benefits without the difficulty of exertion, which could be a game changer for those with injuries or compromised health, they said.

"It can be difficult to maintain motivation to run many kilometres at high speed and go without food. For people with physical ailments, such as a weak heart or general weakness, a nutritional supplement can be the key to better recovery," Dr Poulsen said.

The researchers stated that LaKe will soon undergo human trials to determine its safety and efficacy. If successful, the pill could be developed and marketed for humans.