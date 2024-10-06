Scientists Explore the 'Third State' of Cells: Life After Death

The third state suggests organismal death may play a significant role in how life transforms over time.

In an intriguing development in the field of biology, scientists are researching a phenomenon known as the "third state," where the cells of dead organisms exhibit new functions even after death.

In an article published in The Conversation, Peter Nobel, a biologist at the University of Washington, and Alex Pozhitkov, a bioinformatics researcher at the City of Hope Cancer Center in California, discuss their findings on xenobots and anthrobots-cells that can persist and adapt beyond the life of their host. Their comprehensive review, published in July in the journal Physiology, highlights numerous studies revealing the therapeutic possibilities these biobots present.

"Taken together, these findings demonstrate the inherent plasticity of cellular systems and challenge the idea that cells and organisms can evolve only in predetermined ways," Nobel and Pozhitkov stated. "The third state suggests that organismal death may play a significant role in how life transforms over time."

A notable study from Tufts University showcases this phenomenon. Researchers extracted skin cells from dead frog embryos and observed them reorganising into a new multicellular organism known as "xenobots." Unlike traditional cells such as tumors or organoids, which continue to divide post-mortem, these xenobots displayed new behaviors beyond their original biological functions. Furthermore, studies have identified similar capabilities in human lung cells, leading to the creation of anthrobots that can self-assemble and navigate their environment.

Several factors influence how these cells survive after death, including the time elapsed since death, trauma, and metabolic activity, as well as more common factors such as age and health. While the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, researchers have proposed a compelling hypothesis.

"One hypothesis is that specialised channels and pumps embedded in the outer membranes of cells serve as intricate electrical circuits," the authors explained. "These channels generate electrical signals that facilitate communication among cells, enabling them to perform specific functions such as growth and movement, ultimately shaping the structure of the organism they form."

The potential of these anthrobots extends beyond mere curiosity; they could be cultivated from living tissue while patients are still alive. If scientists can engineer these anthrobots to deliver essential drugs, the likelihood of triggering an immune response would be significantly reduced. This technology could potentially address conditions like atherosclerosis and cystic fibrosis.

Importantly, this "third state" is not a realm of eternal life. Typically, these cells exist for about four to six weeks, ensuring that any medications administered via these bots do not inadvertently lead to invasive cell growth, which could jeopardize patient health.

While the understanding of this biological "third state" is still in its infancy, early findings indicate that the distinction between life and death may not be as straightforward as previously believed.