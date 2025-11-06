Rare Golden Comet Amazes Skywatchers After Surviving Sun - Here's How You Can See It

A spectacular sight has captured the attention of skywatchers across the US as astronomers track a rare and stunning comet-C/2025 K1 (ATLAS). Unlike most comets that typically shine green or blue under sunlight due to their varying chemical compositions, this one stands out with its remarkable golden glow, reported Newsweek.

Astronomer Dan Bartlett, observing the celestial visitor from June Lake, California, explained that the comet was not expected to survive its close approach to the Sun on October 8, when it reached its perihelion distance of 0.33 AU. However, it defied expectations and endured the encounter, now displaying a unique red, brown, and golden coloration that is seldom observed in comets.

Perihelion is the moment when a celestial body reaches its closest approach to the Sun in its orbit. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) originated in the distant Oort Cloud and was first discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in May 2025.

According to astronomer David Schleicher of Lowell Observatory, data from the Lowell database revealed that this comet has an unusually low number of carbon-containing compounds, including CN, compared to hydroxide ions. Only two other comets have ever recorded such low carbon-to-hydroxide ratios.

It was previously speculated that this comet might break up as it approached the Sun, but now that it is safe, it can be observed with telescopes during autumn and winter. According to Bartlett, it looks "extremely impressive at 9th magnitude," which he witnessed from his backyard.

Tony Phillips, a writer for spaceweather.com, says the comet is easily visible with binoculars. He recommends astronomy enthusiasts aim their equipment toward the border of the constellations Virgo and Leo in the eastern sky shortly before sunrise to catch a glimpse of this rare golden comet.