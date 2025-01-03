Quadrantid Meteor Shower To Peak On January 3 and 4: When, Where To Watch In India

The year 2025 could not have been off to a better start for astronomers and stargazers as the Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak, offering uninterrupted stunning views of the night sky with bright and powerful silhouettes. The Quadrantids, which are currently active, will continue till January 16, 2025, but its peak time will be on the night between January 2 and 3, 2025 (January 3 and 4 in India).

When Quadrantid meteor shower will be visible in India?

As per NASA, the Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere which means they will be visible in India, especially during the night and predawn hours. To view the Quadrantids, find an area well away from the city or street lights, lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up.

Within 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. The only caveat is that you have to be patient as the meteor show will last until dawn. You will have plenty of time to catch a glimpse. If going to a dark place is not possible, you can also visit a nearby planetarium where telescopes can be used to view the celestial event.

Maximum activity can be expected around 1500 GMT (8:30 PM IST) and may last well into the night and early morning on January 4.

Quadrantid meteor shower: What is it?

While orbiting the Sun several times a year, Earth passes through debris left by passing comets - and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Quadrantids is debris from the asteroid 2003 EH1.

The Quadrantids peak during early January every year for only a few hours, unlike most of the meteor showers that have a two-day peak.

"The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower's thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle," NASA said, adding that during its peak time, anywhere between 60-200 Quadrantid meteors are visible per hour under perfect conditions.

Quadrantids have been named after the now obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralis -- introduced in 1795 by French astronomer Jerome Lalande. An alternative name for the Quadrantids is the Bootids since the meteors appear to radiate from the modern constellation of Bootes.

Quadrantids, first observed in 1825, often produce bright, colourful fireballs that linger in the sky longer than a typical meteor shower.