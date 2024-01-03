First Meteor Shower Of 2024, Quadrantids, Anticipated To Climax In Coming Days

The Quadrantids are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers.

In early 2024, skywatchers and space enthusiasts can enjoy a fantastic show as the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year, light up the night sky. This cosmic event promises an amazing experience, with up to 110 shooting stars per hour at its peak. The highlight is set for 12:53 UTC on January 4, 2024, and will last for just six hours. After that, it's gone until next year, leaving people eagerly waiting for its return. The Quadrantids are famous for being intense, creating bright streaks across the sky that are a treat for anyone interested in astronomy.

What is a Quadrantid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the Quadrantids, which peak in early January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers. Most meteor showers have a two-day peak, which makes catching sight of these other meteors much more possible. The quadrantid peak, on the other hand, is much shorter-only a few hours. (The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower's thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle.) During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of material. Fireballs are also brighter, with magnitudes brighter than -3.