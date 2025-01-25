Planetary Parade 2025: How And Where To See This Rare Celestial Event In India

Stargazers are in or a treat as six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus - are set to align in the night sky today, January 25, offering a spectacular view. The six planets will form an astronomical alignment known as the "planetary parade". This celestial spectacle has been visible for most of the month, beginning around January 18, and will continue through early February. However, tonight all the six planets will meet up together on the same side of the sun in a wide arc above Earth and most of them will be visible to the naked eye under clear night skies.

According to NASA, such events, especially those involving four or more planets, are noteworthy and do not occur annually. Moreover, what makes this event extraordinary is the number of visible bright planets, including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus, which doesn't happen every year.

Planetary Parade: What is it?

According to Space.com, the planets in our solar system orbit the sun essentially along a line across the sky in a plane called the ecliptic. For that reason, planets in our Earthly sky always appear somewhere along a line. These events, while commonplace, are often referred to as planetary alignments.

Astronomers say that while tonight's event might be overhyped as some type of "rare alignment," it's actually a regular occurrence in our night sky. But what could be noteworthy for stargazers is the six planets that will be visible - including four with the naked eye. Such an event is commonly known as a "planet parade," though NASA noted that the moniker is not a technical astronomical term.

Planetary Parade: When and how to see the alignment

The best time to catch the event is about 45 minutes after sunset. The four planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn - will be visible to the naked eye just after the sun goes down, but Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope. NASA stated that after dark, Venus and Saturn will be visible in the southwest. Jupiter will shine brightly overhead, and Mars will rise in the east.

The alignment will last for up to three hours, until Venus and Saturn dip below the horizon. Venus will be the most visible and brightest of these planets. Mars will look like a bright lightbulb because of its red colour. Saturn will appear as a tiny dot in the western sky, while Jupiter will also be similar but in the southern sky. Uranus and Neptune can be seen as tiny, bright dots but will not be visible to the naked eye due to their distance from the other planets in the alignment.

Planetary Parade: Visibility in India

The planetary alignment will be visible across India. Most cities will be able to witness this rare event. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are visible to the naked eye. However, you will need a telescope to see Neptune and Uranus, as they are faint.

The Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar has made elaborate arrangements for visitors, PTI quoted an official as saying. Visitors will be able to witness the rare event on all days, except Monday, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre (TNSTC) is also organising a special night sky observation at Kotturpuram-based Periyar Science and Technology Centre from January 22 to 25.

Moreover, to offer the public an opportunity to witness this remarkable phenomenon, the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the Department of Science and Technology of Gujarat, has also organised a series of public observation programs.

Planetary Parade: Ideal spot to witness the celestial event

Choose a spot with an unobstructed view of the western horizon. To minimize light pollution, opt for a location away from city lights.

Although Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will provide a clearer view, particularly for Neptune and Uranus. Clear skies are crucial for the best viewing experience.