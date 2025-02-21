7 Planets To Align Next Week, Here's How To Watch This Rare Celestial Event From India

A rare celestial event is set to occur on February 28, when all planets in our solar system will be visible in the night sky briefly. The spectacular display, which will not occur again until 2040, will mark the culmination of the planetary parade that began last month. The event will showcase all seven planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - aligning in the sky. According to NASA, such events, especially those involving four or more planets, are noteworthy and do not occur annually. Moreover, what makes this event extraordinary is the number of visible bright planets which doesn't happen every year.

What is a Planetary Parade?

According to Space.com, the planets in our solar system orbit the sun essentially along a line across the sky in a plane called the ecliptic. For that reason, planets in our Earthly sky always appear somewhere along a line. These events, while commonplace, are often referred to as planetary alignments. It is also known as a "planet parade," though NASA noted that the moniker is not a technical astronomical term.

When and how to see this rare celestial event?

The best time to catch the event is about 45 minutes after sunset. The four planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus - will be visible to the naked eye just after the sun goes down, but Saturn, Mercury and Neptune will require a good pair of binoculars or a telescope.

According to the BBC, you will be able to spot Venus in the west after sunset. Mars will be visible high in the south and the Red Planet will continue to be visible even through early March 2025. You can see Jupiter in the southwest after sunset. Uranus is technically visible with the naked eye, but you'll need good eyesight and clear, dark skies to see it. You'll be able to spot this planet below the Pleiades star cluster in the west-southwest under darkness.

Now coming to the trickier planets. Saturn was a great planet to observe at the start of the year, however, by late February, it will be pretty much unviable, sitting very close to the Sun in the sky, and effectively setting at the same time as the Sun in the west. Neptune requires a good pair of binoculars or a telescope if you want to see it, even at the best of times.

Mercury is the extra seventh planet that completes this planet parade, making all Solar System worlds visible in the sky at once on 28 February 2025. It should be visible in the west-southwest shortly after sunset, but again you'll need a very clear horizon if you want to catch it before it sets.

So, if you intend to head out on 28 February and see seven solar system planets dazzlingly bright and arranged beautifully in a line across the sky, you're likely to be disappointed. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all still visible, but Mercury, Saturn and Neptune will be very difficult to see.

Planetary Parade: Visibility in India

The planetary alignment will be visible across India. Most cities will be able to witness this rare event. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be visible to the naked eye. However, you will need a telescope to see Mercury, Saturn and Neptune, as they will be faint.

How to view the Planetary Parade?

Choose a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon. To minimize light pollution, opt for a location away from city lights.

Although Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will provide a clearer view, particularly for Mercury, Saturn and Neptune. Clear skies are crucial for the best viewing experience.