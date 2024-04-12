Organ Transplant: Donor's Organs Influence Recipient's Personality, Claims Study

The most intriguing finding involved "disconnected memories."

Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine looked into whether organ recipients experience personality shifts after transplant surgery. They focused on both heart transplants and transplants of other organs.

The study "Personality Changes Associated with Organ Transplants," published in the journal Transplantology, surveyed 47 individuals—half with heart transplants and half with other organ transplants. Surprisingly, a whopping 89% of participants reported personality changes after surgery, regardless of the organ received.

These changes weren't just a passing fancy. People described significant shifts in their preferences for food, music, and art. Some even reported entirely new interests in hobbies and careers. Additionally, the study documented instances of "new" memories, increased social and sexual confidence, and even heightened cognitive abilities or spiritual experiences.

However, the changes weren't always positive. The study noted distressing experiences like delirium, depression, anxiety, psychosis, and sexual dysfunction in some cases.

The most intriguing finding involved "disconnected memories." Several recipients reported vivid memories that seemed unrelated to their past experiences. These memories often involved sensory details, potentially linked to the organ donor.

For example, the study describes a 56-year-old professor who received the heart of a police officer killed in a shooting. After the transplant, the professor started having recurring dreams of a blinding flash of light followed by intense facial burning, possibly mirroring the officer's final moments.

While the science behind these personality shifts remains unclear, the study opens doors for further investigation into the fascinating—and sometimes unsettling—consequences of organ transplants.

According to psychological theories, a person's personality traits might affect how they respond to an organ transplant. Some suggest that changes in personality could result from the recipient's thoughts about the organ donor.