Landmark Surgery May Pave Way For Legalising Broader Organ Exchange Model

In a groundbreaking medical feat, two men in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have been given a new lease of life after undergoing India's first inter-hospital liver swap transplant - a move that required a special court order to override current rules limiting swaps to within a single hospital.

The two patients, admitted at GEM Hospital and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, were both suffering from end-stage liver disease and had family donors - their wives - who were unfortunately incompatible.

However, doctors discovered that the donors were a match for the other patient, opening the door to a rare, life-saving exchange.

"Under current Indian transplant laws, organ swaps are only permitted within the same hospital," Dr Anand Vijay, transplant surgeon at GEM Hospital, said. "But we felt this exchange could save both lives, so we coordinated with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and obtained court permission to proceed."

Following due legal process and approval from the government transplant committee, which independently verified donor consent and ruled out any commercial interest, the surgeries were successfully conducted.

A special "green corridor" was created in Coimbatore to ensure swift transport of the harvested livers between hospitals.

"This model expands the donor pool tremendously for patients who have willing but incompatible family donors," said Dr Magnus Jayaraj, also from GEM Hospital. "It could be a game-changer for liver and kidney transplants."

Doctors rule out this paving way for organ trade. Dr R Jayapal from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital added: "No shortcuts were taken. These transplants underwent all legal protocols. This is life-saving, not a loophole for organ trade. The government committee would meet, investigate and confirm the relationship of donors with documentary evidence and only the transplant is permitted."

The procedures, which cost Rs 20 lakh each, were entirely covered under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, ensuring zero cost for the families. Both patients are recovering well post-surgery.

Tamil Nadu has long led the way in organ donation in India, a country where the donation rate still remains low. Experts now hope this successful inter-hospital liver swap could lead to broader legalisation and protocol development for similar life-saving initiatives in the future.