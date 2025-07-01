"Nothing But Smiles": Shubhanshu Shukla Seen In New Selfie From Axiom-4 Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was seen with a lively smile in the latest selfie taken by Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) specialist Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The image was shared by Commander Peggy Whitson on Tuesday, with the caption, "Nothing but smiles from our crew". The astronauts were seen enjoying a meal in this latest picture.

The Axiom Mission 4, a private astronaut mission, was launched on June 25 to conduct scientific research, outreach and commercial activities in space.

The crew will spend about 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting various experiments. Over 60 experiments are scheduled, focusing on biological research, technology testing and STEM outreach.

The latest blog, published on June 30, mentioned that the day four aboard the ISS brought continued momentum for the crew, which also includes Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski in addition to Shukla, Kapu and Commander Whitson.

The Axiom Mission 4 is a significant milestone for India's space programme, with Mr Shukla becoming the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.

As per the blog, Shukla performed operations in the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) for the myogenesis study. This research aims to uncover the molecular mechanisms driving muscle loss in space, potentially leading to targeted treatments for preventing muscle atrophy during prolonged space missions. These findings could also pave the way for new therapies to address muscle-wasting conditions on Earth, such as those related to ageing or immobility.

Meanwhile, Peggy has been analysing how cancer behaves in space as she continues examining the Cancer in LEO by capturing tumor organoid images in microgravity.

The crew also documented activities for the Astronaut Mental Health study, contributing to research on cognitive well-being in space.